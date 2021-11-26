9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NMTR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 158,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

