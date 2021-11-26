Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $35.99 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.6292 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

