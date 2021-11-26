VPC Impact Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,318% compared to the average daily volume of 176 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIH opened at $17.28 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

