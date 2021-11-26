Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $5.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.49. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $137.48 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

