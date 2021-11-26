Zacks: Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report sales of $221.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.47 million to $228.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $814.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,825 shares of company stock worth $3,130,493. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CURO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.