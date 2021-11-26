Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.38 ($14.07).

FRA TKA opened at €10.67 ($12.12) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.08. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

