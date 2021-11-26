Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

