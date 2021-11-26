Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $68.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
