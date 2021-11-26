Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €71.00 ($80.68) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.24 ($92.32).

DRW3 opened at €56.15 ($63.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.50 and its 200 day moving average is €73.49. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($68.98) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($93.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $570.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

