Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.47 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $134.96 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.