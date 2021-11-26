SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €46.00 ($52.27) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of S92 stock opened at €44.52 ($50.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.43. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €33.58 ($38.16) and a 1-year high of €71.80 ($81.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.62.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

