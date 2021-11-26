Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

