Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,450,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

