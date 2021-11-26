Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYLOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.