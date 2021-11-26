ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 28677478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Specifically, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,892,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,776,690. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.