easyJet (LON:EZJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $535.00

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 535 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 539.60 ($7.05), with a volume of 1488424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555.40 ($7.26).

A number of research firms have recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.29 ($10.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 637.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.01. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

