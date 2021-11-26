Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.51

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

