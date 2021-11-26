Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.07

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 1975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

