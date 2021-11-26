Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.07

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 1975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.
FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
