F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.18

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 82 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FXLV. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, equities research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

