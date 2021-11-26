Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $25.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

NYSE:LAC opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

