Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,298 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

