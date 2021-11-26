Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

