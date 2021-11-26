Critical Analysis: CCUR (CCUR) versus The Competition

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CCUR to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CCUR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CCUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CCUR Competitors
|361
|1332
|1610
|58
|2.41
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CCUR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CCUR
|$5.87 million
|$12.23 million
|0.00
|CCUR Competitors
|$4.06 billion
|$537.45 million
|13.00
CCUR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
CCUR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s rivals have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CCUR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CCUR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CCUR Competitors
|42.29%
|-34.73%
|3.75%
Summary
CCUR rivals beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
CCUR Company Profile
CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.