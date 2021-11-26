Reviewing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absci and Luna Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 217.72 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $82.68 million 3.47 $3.29 million ($0.01) -898.00

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% Luna Innovations -0.26% 5.66% 3.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Absci and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.32%. Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products. The Luna Labs segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health science. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

