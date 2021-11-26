Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $660.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research has a one year low of $440.50 and a one year high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $589.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

