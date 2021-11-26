ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNVVY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

