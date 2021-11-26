$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

