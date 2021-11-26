Stifel Nicolaus Trims CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Target Price to C$8.25

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYBN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. CYBIN INC. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $230.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.