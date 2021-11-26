Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

