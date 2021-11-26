FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.29.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

NYSE:RY opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

