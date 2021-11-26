FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $13.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.95.

BMO opened at C$140.87 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$93.33 and a 12-month high of C$141.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

