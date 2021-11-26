GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 78,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 243.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.