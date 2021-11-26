Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCHDF. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HCHDF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

