HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HOYA alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.00.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $160.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.93. HOYA has a twelve month low of $109.02 and a twelve month high of $179.94.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HOYA (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.