Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISDAY opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

