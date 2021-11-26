Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

