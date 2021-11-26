FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Franchise Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

