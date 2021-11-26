Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of KL opened at $40.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

