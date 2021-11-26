Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Buy

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

