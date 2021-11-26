Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NYSE:AMAM opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,176,000.

Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

