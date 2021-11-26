Scotiabank Increases i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target to C$4.75

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

IAUCF stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.