Critical Contrast: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.00% 1.26% Unity Bancorp 34.90% 18.20% 1.70%

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.19 $26.46 million $3.27 7.65 Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.99 $23.64 million $3.19 8.31

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.