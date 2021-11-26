Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $789.04 Million

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post $789.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.10 million and the lowest is $785.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $648.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Arista Networks stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $134.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total value of $9,302,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,880,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,479 shares of company stock valued at $207,365,825. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.