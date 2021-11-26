Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $532.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.10 million to $536.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

AMRX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

