Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter worth about $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

