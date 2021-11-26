Medtronic plc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

NYSE:MDT opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

