Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of CALT opened at $19.21 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

