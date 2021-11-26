Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 745 at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 730.40 ($9.54) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 621.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.80 ($9.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.