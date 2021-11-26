TheStreet Lowers Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RCKY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $37.89 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.