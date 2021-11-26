Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GAP has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.