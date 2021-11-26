Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Boosted by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

NYSE:DKS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

